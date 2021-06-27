Fire marshal shares fireworks, grilling safety tips

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Summer is here, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. If you’re thinking about lighting up the grill or some fireworks, you may want to think twice. Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills shares ways you can have fun this summer while staying safe.

“One of the biggest things is, obviously, not to let children shoot fireworks. Fireworks should always be supervised by adults,” said Wills.

If you’re the adult shooting off the fireworks, Wills says to be cautious.

“Never shoot fireworks from closed containers. When you light the fireworks, get away from it as fast as possible. Don’t stand over the top of the firework as you’re lighting it. Get low and get away once you light it,” said Wills.

Wills adds that fireworks cannot be shot inside the Jonesboro city limits, don’t drink alcohol while handling them, don’t shoot them inside or next to a building, or near shrubs or wood.

“One of the biggest things for grilling is to not do it near a building and for sure not inside a building. If you live inside an apartment complex, the same thing,” said Wills. “Don’t try to grill on a patio or terrace in an apartment building. If you were to have a fire, it can get out of hand and set the building on fire pretty quickly.”

Wills said people should have the lid open when they ignite the grill, never leave the grill unattended, keep a 3-foot distance from other grills, always make sure coals are out before disposing of them, and when discarding, put them into a metal container.

If you’re ever in doubt, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

“If anybody has any questions, they can absolutely call the fire department, and we will be happy to help,” said Wills. “There’s the National Fire Protection Association has a website with a lot of helpful tips for both grills and fireworks.”

