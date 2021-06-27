First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in Holly Springs came to the Ida B Well Museum Saturday to celebrate the swearing in of the first woman mayor in Holly Springs history.

Mayor Sharon Gipson says in her opinion, her being elected shows that Holly Springs has always been one of the more progressive cities in Mississippi.

“This is a historical moment in time,” one man said during the event.

Standing at the steps of the Ida B Wells museum in Holly Springs, newly elected Mayor Sharon Gipson became emotional as she was sworn in, becoming the first woman to ever be elected mayor in Holly Springs.

“I is such an honor to me to be in that position,” Sharon Gipson said. “It is also something that I am not taking lightly, that I will work really hard to make everyone proud.”

Gipson, a local attorney, says she plans to lower utility bills, create more programs for local seniors and address criminal justice reform during her tenure as mayor.

“We want to look at alternative sentencing making sure that we’re fair but also looking at victim’s rights as well,” Gipson said.

Gipson chose the Ida B. Wells Museum for her inauguration and plans to govern using her leadership as a guide.

“As I stand here on the steps of the Ida B Wells museum, I can’t think of anything that we should not be able to do,” Gipson said during the event.

Gipson says she cannot accomplish anything without the help of the Holly Springs residents and the large crowd in attendance promised to support her dreams for the city.

“She’s going to need all of our help,” one man said during the event. “It’s going to take all of us to move this city forward!”

“If we reach for it and go for it and believe in it, we can do it,” Gipson said.

Mayor Gipson says that some people came as far away as Florida to celebrate this swearing in ceremony.

She says she can’t wait to get to work helping the citizens of Holly Springs.

