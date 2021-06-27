New tropical wave develops off the Georgia Coast, NHC monitoring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic for potential development.

The newest disturbance is located about 600 miles east-southeast of the Georgia coast and is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC says “significant development of this system is not anticipated due to dry air and unfavorable upper-level winds.” However, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of the southeastern United States by late Monday and may bring heavy rain to those areas regardless of development.

It has a formation chance of 20% through 5 days.

Another disturbance located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean more than 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is also being watched.

It’s producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms and the NHC says, “some slow development of this system is possible through the middle of the week while it moves a little faster toward the west and then west-northwest at about 20 mph.”

This disturbance has a formation chance of 30% through 5 days.

As a reminder, we have had 3 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Danny.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names (Atlantic) (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app (for Apple or Android) also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information.

