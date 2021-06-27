Police investigate Deadly Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating deadly shooting early Sunday Morning.

Police say it happened on Getwell Road just after midnight.

They say one man was found shot in the area. He was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1409020397585043457

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.