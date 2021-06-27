Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police investigate Deadly Shooting

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating deadly shooting early Sunday Morning.

Police say it happened on Getwell Road just after midnight.

They say one man was found shot in the area. He was later pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1409020397585043457

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Serious crash causes delays on Summer Ave. and Graham St.
3 killed in Friday morning crash at busy Memphis intersection
Two 14-year-olds injured in Memphis shootings
Two 14-year-olds injured in Memphis shootings
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Community rallies around Collierville boy injured in roller coaster accident
Rent and utility assistance available for Shelby County residents

Latest News

Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The YMCA summer food program provides free 7-day meal packs to children in Memphis.
YMCA summer food program offers free 7-day meal packs for children
Miss Mississippi preliminary winners announced
Miss Mississippi preliminary winners announced