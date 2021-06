MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being shot overnight in Southeast Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a McDonald’s near Getwell Rd.

The victim was found shot inside his car and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1755 Getwell Road. One male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2021

