Rain chances remain slim until a cold front moves in later this week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our hot and humid pattern continues today and into the first half of this work week with mostly dry conditions. However, an approaching cold front will bring us showers and some relief as we head into the Holiday Weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms as a cold front finally moves into the Mid-South. Behind the front, cooler air with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, which could persist into early next week. There is some uncertainty as to how far the front will push south, but at this point, the forecast is looking pretty good for the Fourth of July.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is watching 2 disturbances with low chances of development.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

