Staying hot & humid with low rain chances to start to week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) --This week will start hot & humid with daily but low chances for a few showers in the afternoon. Rain chances will start to rise as a cold front approaches midweek and rain will be likely by Thursday. Behind the front cooler temperatures by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

July 4th Weekend there could be a few showers early on Saturday and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Sunday- July 4, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon but most will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.

