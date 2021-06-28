3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in police custody after turning himself in in connection to a weekend shooting that left three people dead and one person injured.
Memphis police say the shooting happened on Dunn Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Officers who arrived on the scene say three victims were pronounced dead on the scene and one other victim was non-critically injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.