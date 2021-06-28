Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in

Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
Wilmington police investigating after body found near dumpster
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in police custody after turning himself in in connection to a weekend shooting that left three people dead and one person injured.

Memphis police say the shooting happened on Dunn Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers who arrived on the scene say three victims were pronounced dead on the scene and one other victim was non-critically injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Child left in car
1-year-old child left in hot car
Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: Crews install half of steel plates needed for I-40 bridge repair
Mother cited after leaving child in hot car, according to police
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appears on CBS News Face the Nation
Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine