3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in police custody after turning himself in in connection to a weekend shooting that left three people dead and one person injured.

Memphis police say the shooting happened on Dunn Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Officers who arrived on the scene say three victims were pronounced dead on the scene and one other victim was non-critically injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

6/27: at approx. 9 pm, ofcrs responded to a shooting at 2594 Dunn. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found that a resident at this location had shot 4 people. Three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene. One victim was xported to ROH and is in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2021

