Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices shoot up ahead of holiday

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1...
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.80.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It will cost Arkansas motorists at least four cents more to fill their rides this week than last.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.80.

The cheapest station in the Natural State is selling gas for $2.56/gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $3.29.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $3.09.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He cautions that the upcoming hurricane season could also serve to send prices soaring.

“We have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few could restrain the situation,” he said. “Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Dominique Harris charged in McDonald's fatal shooting
Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of child’s father
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 28
Shelby County Health Department reports 39 new cases
Kroger associate wins $1 million on #CommunityImmunity giveaway
Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign
Memphis Police Department
Pedstrian struck, killed in Midtown