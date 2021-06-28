Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event

Latest News

FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
A memorial honoring victims was unveiled on the third anniversary of the Capital Gazette...
Capital Gazette dedicates shooting memorial
File: Gas prices in Panama City Beach, Florida on June 15
Gas prices rise again, no sign of letting up this summer
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope brought area law enforcement together on Monday to...
Law enforcement leaders meet in West Memphis to discuss working together to fight crime