Doctors promote vaccination ahead of July Fourth holiday as Kroger offers incentives

GERMANTOWN Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has had more than 50 days in a row where we’ve recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases daily.

The work continues to get more people vaccinated.

Some organizations are turning to incentives, like Kroger, which gave away a million dollars in Germantown Monday.

“Well, today we have our first $1 million winner and it happens to be one of our own,” said Kroger Delta Division President Victor Smith.

Until July 10 Kroger is giving away five checks of $1 million each. It’s a giveaway anyone has the chance of winning who signs up and had at least one vaccine dose administered at a Kroger store.

The nationwide giveaway found its first winner within the Delta division. Christina Porter, who works at a Jackson, Mississippi Kroger, came up to Germantown Monday to receive her check.

“I still hadn’t accepted it until today. I’m just blessed,” Porter said.

Porter said she got the vaccine to protect her mom, who has underlying health conditions.

“Me working with the public at Kroger, coming into contact with a lot of people, it was important for me to get it so I don’t bring it home to her,” Porter said.

In Shelby County, more than 55 percent of our herd immunity goal has been vaccinated. That’s more than 386,000 people.

Daily COVID-19 case counts are remaining low. We’ve passed day 50 of fewer than 100 daily cases and between Saturday and Sunday no cases were reported.

“These numbers are really encouraging,” said Sr. Shirin Mazumder, infectious disease specialist with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare.

“I think we still need to promote the vaccines for those who are not yet vaccinated. That’s really how we’re going to slow the spread of the virus and keep the cases down in Shelby County.”

For doctors, the delta variant and other emerging variants remain a high concern as they tend to be more contagious than previous strains. In Shelby County, there have been 36 cases of the delta variant reported.

“I think the risk really lies with those who are not vaccinated. They really need to be careful with the holiday coming up,” Mazumder said.

For more on Kroger’s Community Immunity giveaway, click here. Find vaccination locations in Shelby County here.

