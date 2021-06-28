Advertise with WMC
FBI offers $50k for information on man who shot agent Saturday

Demario Lamar Cotton
Demario Lamar Cotton(FBI)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The FBI Jackson Field Office is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities say an agent from the Jackson office was shot by Cotton during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.

Cotton, 38, was charged with a two-count criminal complaint Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. A federal arrest warrant has been issued by a U.S. Magistrate judge.

The Jackson man is charged with one count of using a firearm to assault, resist, or impede a federal law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of official duties. He also is charged with one count of using, carrying or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or log onto tips.fbi.gov.

