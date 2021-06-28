Grandmother arrested for DUI, had child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a woman with a lengthy track record of drinking and driving is arrested, once again.

Claudia Patterson, 51, was driving recklessly in traffic at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange Sunday night, according to a police report.

Upon being pulled over, she hit a curb before coming to a complete stop and exiting the truck.

Police said she smelled like liquor and found a half empty bottle of Jim Bean inside the truck.

Patterson’s 2-year-old grandson was also found in the car, unrestrained in a car seat.

She couldn’t provide a driver’s license due to being arrested several times with a DUI and was placed in the back of the police car, officials said.

According to the affidavit, Patterson is listed as a habitual revoked offender and was charged with child abuse and neglect, DUI/driving under the Influence, driving while license suspended/revoked/cancelled, reckless driving, public intoxication, violation of child restraint law, and open container law.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.