Hot & humid today, but cooler air arrives this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s clear and mild this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. It will feel hot and muggy this afternoon with a high temperatures around 92 degrees and a heat index close to 100. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon, but a pop-up shower will be possible. This evening will be dry with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 92 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. It won’t be a wash-out on Wednesday, but you should plan for a passing shower. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend looks mostly dry with only typical summertime pop-up showers in the afternoon. The evenings will likely be dry for fireworks. It will also feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so this weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

