Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hot & humid today, but cooler air arrives this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s clear and mild this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. It will feel hot and muggy this afternoon with a high temperatures around 92 degrees and a heat index close to 100. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon, but a pop-up shower will be possible. This evening will be dry with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 92 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. It won’t be a wash-out on Wednesday, but you should plan for a passing shower. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend looks mostly dry with only typical summertime pop-up showers in the afternoon. The evenings will likely be dry for fireworks. It will also feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so this weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Rain chance stay low to start the week but a cold front will bring more widespread rain by...
Sunday evening weather update
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (4 PM CT Sunday)
New tropical wave develops off the Georgia Coast, NHC monitoring
WMC First Alert Weather
Staying hot & humid with low rain chances to start to week
June 27, 2021
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- June 27, 2021