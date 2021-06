MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported another teen shooting victim Monday morning.

SCSO says 14-year-old Justin Garcia was shot Sunday evening on Currie Road and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A second juvenile is in custody facing charges of reckless homicide, according to investigators.

SCSO responded to a shooting with injuries yesterday evening on Currie Rd. in Northwest Shelby County. Victim Justin Garcia, 14, was transported to LeBonheur where he was pronounced deceased. A second juvenile was arrested and charged with reckless homicide. pic.twitter.com/C8WLQ1jZON — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 28, 2021

