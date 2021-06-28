Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health announced its first million-dollar winner for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway.

Christina Porter of Jackson, Mississippi has been an associate with Kroger and says she is thankful for the life-changing award in exchange for getting vaccinated with Kroger Health.

The campaign allows individuals, including customers and associates, who have received a vaccine from Kroger Health the chance to win a million-dollar payout and a chance to win free groceries for a year.

The giveaway started June 3 and will continue through July 10 with winners selected weekly.

One million down, four more millions to go!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine
Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appears on CBS News Face the Nation
Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to expire in Tennessee on Saturday
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 27
Shelby County Health Department reports 0 new COVID-19 cases