Law enforcement leaders meet in West Memphis to discuss working together to fight crime

West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope brought area law enforcement together on Monday to...
West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope brought area law enforcement together on Monday to discuss how to work together to fight crime.(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across eastern Arkansas gathered in West Memphis Monday to talk about how they can work together to keep people safe.

West Memphis’ new police chief, Michael Pope, says from his experience working in Memphis he knows it’s important for law enforcement to be on the same page.

“That’s part of my DNA. I am a veteran officer from Shelby County. We worked hand-in-hand with all the local entities in Shelby County, so I wanted to bring that to West Memphis and bring all the law enforcement agencies together to form a coalition to help combat crime,” said Pope.

Captain David Moore with the Arkansas State Police says his agency assists local law enforcement all the time, so building a better working relationship with their colleagues in cities like West Memphis is extremely important.

“To develop that rapport with those agencies so they know that they can call on us and that we can call on them at any time,” said Moore.

While crime is down in West Memphis overall, the city still faces many of the same challenges other communities across the Mid-South face, like gun violence and domestic assaults.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon says he has confidence that Pope will tackle those issues and says it helps to have support from other agencies.

“Working together is the key to make West Memphis safe,” said McClendon. “Under the leadership of Pope and alliances with all the local police chiefs, state police, Homeland Security, I think they can only be good for our city.”

Arkansas State Police also announced they will be stepping up patrols with local law enforcement starting Friday as part of a “unified effort” to crack down on drunk drivers for the Fourth of July holiday.

