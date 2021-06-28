Advertise with WMC
Memphis Zoo Crew Nature Club returns this fall

By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo Crew Nature Club is returning this fall!

The multi-week program series allows children to experience positive interactions with nature and develop observation, creativity and advanced motor skills.

The club is open to kids ages six through 12.

Meetings will be held Saturdays during the months of August, September and October.

Nature club officials said safety precautions will be in place.

