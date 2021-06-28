Memphis Zoo Crew Nature Club returns this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo Crew Nature Club is returning this fall!

The multi-week program series allows children to experience positive interactions with nature and develop observation, creativity and advanced motor skills.

The club is open to kids ages six through 12.

Meetings will be held Saturdays during the months of August, September and October.

Nature club officials said safety precautions will be in place.

