Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The most recent report from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) showed a rising trend in COVID-19 case numbers, some of the worst rates the state has seen in weeks.

During a Sunday morning interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said one reason for this could stem from citizens in his state who aren’t vaccinated becoming comfortable with the falling case numbers that were seen in the Spring.

AR Gov. Asa Hutchinson on increase in COVID hospitalizations: “Those who are being hospitalized are those who have not been vaccinated...We've got to make sure we do everything we can to get the word out, which we have. We have used incentives that have not been very successful.” pic.twitter.com/uC7gghq131 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 27, 2021

“When our cases went down, the demand for vaccines was reduced, as well,” Hutchinson said. “People saw the cases, the hospitalizations, down. And so, the urgency of getting the vaccines slowed down.”

The Arkansas Governor also said that his state’s vaccine hesitancy also stems from uncertainty over the vaccines’ standing with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines are still under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, and while clinical trials show high efficacy, they’re still not approved.

“We need to get that research completed so it can be final approval. I think that will help,” Hutchinson said.

In the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Sunday update, Arkansas’s vaccination rate was 73,526 total doses administered per 100K of total population, ranking 46th out of all fifty states.

Other Mid-South states were close by.

Tennessee has a vaccination rate of 76,698 total doses administered per 100K of total population (44th), and Mississippi’s was 63,417 (50th).

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says even with the current vaccination numbers in the Hospitality State, they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic just fine.

“The seven-day moving average on the number of cases that we have in our entire state, it’s right around 100 cases per day,” Reeves said during a visit to Marshall County last week. “We’ve got 82 counties. That’s barely one per county, so we’ve been very successful in driving the total number of cases down.”

While Hutchinson doesn’t believe the rising case numbers will result in reimplementing government mandates and guidelines, he’s still encouraging those who aren’t vaccinated to make the choice to do so and help his state cross the finish line.

