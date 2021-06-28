Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound lanes along on I-40 in Shelby County are blocked Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened at Warford and has left all eastbound lanes blocked, the entry ramp closed, and left and right shoulder blocked.

Injuries have not been confirmed. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

