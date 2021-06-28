Advertise with WMC
Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound lanes along on I-40 in Shelby County are blocked Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident happened at Warford and has left all eastbound lanes blocked, the entry ramp closed, and left and right shoulder blocked.

Injuries have not been confirmed. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

