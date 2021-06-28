National Guard band performs at Mississippi vaccine site

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Community Safe Room turned into a concert hall Monday morning.

The National Guard members with the 41st Army Band played patriotic songs for their everyone in the safe room that is currently being used as a federal COVID-19 vaccine site.

“I love listing to brass musicians play, and these these guys from a National Guard Band are extremely talented,” said Desoto County Supervisor Mark Gardner.

Gardner says the National Guard has played a critical part in helping to orchestrate the vaccine rollout.

“They drilled before each day and got their marching orders and at the end of each day. They concluded by seeing what went wrong. Each day of the process they seem to fine tune it, in my opinion, until they got it down to perfection,” said Gardner.

The National Guard has administered 184,000 vaccines in Desoto County.

“They are well operated and organized and well planned,” Staff Sgt. Joe Raymond, National Guard 41st Army Band.

The band’s appearance was a way to thank them for the service they are providing.

“The Army band system as a whole is providing musical support and encouragement wherever we can for our service members that are out doing their jobs,” Sgt. Raymond said.

The band’s toe-tapping tunes provided a musical soundtrack to the National Guard’s mission of saving lives one shot at a time.

