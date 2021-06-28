Advertise with WMC
The pattern stays the same for now but changes by the end of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s another one of those typical summer days, hot and humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon. The pattern will stay the same through Wednesday but rain chances will be slightly higher Tuesday & Wednesday although many areas will be mostly dry. A cold front will bring more widespread rain Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the low 90s and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a passing shower possible and lows in the mid 70s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the south 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. It won’t be a wash-out on Wednesday, but you should plan for a passing shower. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend looks mostly dry with only typical summertime pop-up showers in the afternoon. The evenings will likely be dry for fireworks. It will also feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so this weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

