MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash at the intersection of Union Avenue and Cleveland Street.

A witness told officers a large truck heading westbound hit the pedestrian.

Officials say the pedestrian died on the scene. It is unclear if this was a hit and run or if the driver waited for emergency crews to arrive.

Officers are on the scene of the pedestrian crash at Union and Cleveland. The complainant advised a large truck traveling westbound on Union at Cleveland struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.