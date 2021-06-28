Penny Hardaway front runner for Orlando Magic head coaching job
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month, Penny Hardaway was quoted saying his heart was in Memphis when his name was brought up in NBA coaching talks.
Now, a report from The Athletic said Hardaway interviewed for the Orlando Magic opening and is a leading candidate. WMC Action News 5 sources told us Hardaway has been offered the job.
Hardaway spent six years with the Orlando Magic where he was a four-time NBA All-Star and led the organization to five NBA Playoff appearances.
Penny Hardaway is entering his fourth season as the Tigers head coach. Coming off an NIT Championship. He just signed a five-year contract extension in December.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.