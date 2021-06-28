Penny Hardaway front runner for Orlando Magic head coaching job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month, Penny Hardaway was quoted saying his heart was in Memphis when his name was brought up in NBA coaching talks.

Now, a report from The Athletic said Hardaway interviewed for the Orlando Magic opening and is a leading candidate. WMC Action News 5 sources told us Hardaway has been offered the job.

Hardaway spent six years with the Orlando Magic where he was a four-time NBA All-Star and led the organization to five NBA Playoff appearances.

Penny Hardaway is entering his fourth season as the Tigers head coach. Coming off an NIT Championship. He just signed a five-year contract extension in December.

