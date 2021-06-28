Advertise with WMC
Shelby County Health Department reports 39 new cases

COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 28
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 39 new cases across the county Monday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting over 50 days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 22 as of Monday.

There are currently 364 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,786 cases and 1,685 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 686,833 vaccines have been administered with 386,425 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 19 shows a 2.5 percent test positivity rate -- down from 6.1 percent a month earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

