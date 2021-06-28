Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

TDOT: Crews install half of steel plates needed for I-40 bridge repair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are continuing to repair the fractured I-40 bridge after nearly two months of being shut down.

Officials say they’ve been working 24/7 on the fracture. On Monday, WMC Action News 5 will get a tour of the bridge and we will talk with the contractors in charge of the repairs.

Workers have put in half of the permanent steel plates needed for repairs. They’ll continue to receive more supplies for the fix throughout this week.

As they continue working on the fracture, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says they will also be inspecting the bridge.

So far the bridge has been shut down for six weeks, and TDOT says the wait could be longer if they find more issues after inspecting the bridge.

For now, drivers will have to continue taking I-55 as an alternate route. TDOT says it’s working with ARDOT and Memphis Police Department to manage traffic.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appears on CBS News Face the Nation
Mid-South governors continue pushing message to get COVID-19 vaccine
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Continued unemployment claims decrease in Tennessee.
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to expire in Tennessee on Saturday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19