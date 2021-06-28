TDOT suspends 4th of July construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the 4th of July holiday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on July 2, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

The suspension will go until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.

According to Triple-A, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of them will drive to their destination.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.

Some long-term construction projects could cause restrictions in travel.

TDOT asks that drivers remain mindful of reduced speed limits in work zones.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.