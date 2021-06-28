Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

TDOT suspends 4th of July construction

I-40 Bridge
I-40 Bridge(WMC)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the 4th of July holiday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on July 2, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

The suspension will go until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.

According to Triple-A, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of them will drive to their destination.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.

Some long-term construction projects could cause restrictions in travel.

TDOT asks that drivers remain mindful of reduced speed limits in work zones.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Traffic Alert Tuesday night in Ohio Co.
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-240 near Walnut Grove
Car Crash
Triple car crash