TDOT suspends 4th of July construction
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the 4th of July holiday.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on July 2, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.
The suspension will go until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
According to Triple-A, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of them will drive to their destination.
This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
Some long-term construction projects could cause restrictions in travel.
TDOT asks that drivers remain mindful of reduced speed limits in work zones.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.