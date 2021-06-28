Warm, mainly dry, and humid start to the week, but rain and a break from the humidity move in soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Abundant Gulf moisture has a muggy pattern in place across the Mid-South with a stall front just to our west. The front will begin a move east later in the week bringing rain and a few thunderstorms to the area followed by a short period of below average temperatures and lower humidity just in time for the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers, a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows again in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. The July 4th Holiday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

