Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of child’s father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman investigators say is responsible for a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s in Memphis is now behind bars.

According to an affidavit detailing the incident, Dominique Harris is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video showing Harris pull into the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Getwell Road blocking the front of the victim’s car.

Harris then walked to the victim’s car door firing a shot into the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Investigators reportedly found that the victim’s phone and vehicle key fob were missing from the scene.

It was later discovered, the victim is the father of Harris’ child. A medical examiner ruled his cause of death to be homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Harris is set to go before a judge June 29.

