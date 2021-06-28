Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of child’s father

Dominique Harris charged in McDonald's fatal shooting
Dominique Harris charged in McDonald's fatal shooting(MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman investigators say is responsible for a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s in Memphis is now behind bars.

According to an affidavit detailing the incident, Dominique Harris is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video showing Harris pull into the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Getwell Road blocking the front of the victim’s car.

Harris then walked to the victim’s car door firing a shot into the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Investigators reportedly found that the victim’s phone and vehicle key fob were missing from the scene.

It was later discovered, the victim is the father of Harris’ child. A medical examiner ruled his cause of death to be homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Harris is set to go before a judge June 29.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 28
Shelby County Health Department reports 39 new cases
Kroger associate wins $1 million on #CommunityImmunity giveaway
Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign
Memphis Police Department
Pedstrian struck, killed in Midtown