14-year-old boy killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three 14-year-old boys were shot in Shelby County in a week.

Neighbors say the latest shooting appears to be an accident and a juvenile is in custody. One neighbor gave a chilling description of what happened.

Houses on this street in Northwest Shelby back up to Currie where a 14 year old boy was shot and killed Sunday.

“We heard this pow. It sounded like a fire cracker. But it was just one single shot,” said Kate Scallion.

Scallion was sitting in her back yard with her husband when they both realized it was a gunshot.

She saw 14-year-old Justin Garcia on the ground. Another child, apparently not wanting to believe the harsh reality of something that was all too real, the horror of what can happen when you shoot a gun.

“He was in denial. He was just, get up, get up, like he couldn’t believe what happened. I would never hurt you, this is my buddy,” Scallion recalled the child saying.

Scallion says she and her husband heard two shots about an hour earlier, assuming someone was just shooting a gun. Exactly what happened is not clear.

One juvenile was taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide.

The family said they were too upset to say anything.

“I feel so for that family and the young kids who are never going to get over what they saw,” said Scallion.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office would not release many details of exactly what happened, saying it is an ongoing investigation.

