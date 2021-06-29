Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting

3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting((Source: WMC))
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A quadruple shooting in Memphis claimed three lives and sent a fourth person to the hospital.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, who has turned himself in, told police he was being threatened and “just lost it.”

Sunday at around 9 p.m., Memphis police were called to a shooting on Dunn Avenue in the Bethel Grove neighborhood. Officers found two women and one man dead. Another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The affidavit says the landlord called police and said his tenant, 32-year-old Jermel Keaton, was at the landlord’s home and wanted to turn himself in. The landlord told police that Kaeton apologized to him for “messing up his house.”

Once in custody, Keaton told investigators that other people in the rooming house on Dunn were threatening him and he “just lost it.”

Keaton faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Sunday’s deadly shooting increases the number of homicides to 147 this year.

Keaton’s girlfriend, who did not want to be on camera, said she didn’t learn about the incident until after Keaton turned himself in.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event

Latest News

Doctors promote vaccination ahead of July Fourth holiday as Kroger offers incentives
Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign
Doctors promote vaccination ahead of July Fourth holiday as Kroger offers incentives
Agencies joining together to fight violent crime in Arkansas
National Guard members celebrated for work at federal vaccine site
National Guard band performs at Mississippi vaccine site
Interview with Dr. Mazumder
Interview with Dr. Mazumder