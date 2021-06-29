3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A quadruple shooting in Memphis claimed three lives and sent a fourth person to the hospital.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, who has turned himself in, told police he was being threatened and “just lost it.”

Sunday at around 9 p.m., Memphis police were called to a shooting on Dunn Avenue in the Bethel Grove neighborhood. Officers found two women and one man dead. Another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The affidavit says the landlord called police and said his tenant, 32-year-old Jermel Keaton, was at the landlord’s home and wanted to turn himself in. The landlord told police that Kaeton apologized to him for “messing up his house.”

Once in custody, Keaton told investigators that other people in the rooming house on Dunn were threatening him and he “just lost it.”

Keaton faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Sunday’s deadly shooting increases the number of homicides to 147 this year.

Keaton’s girlfriend, who did not want to be on camera, said she didn’t learn about the incident until after Keaton turned himself in.

