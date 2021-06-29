Artists design t-shirt to benefit Memphis Rox
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two artists, one in the Mid-South, the other in Cleveland, Ohio, have come together to benefit the mission of one Memphis gym.
Memphian Lawrence Crozier and Clevelander Jon Sedor designed a t-shirt, capturing the heart of Soulsville.
The shirt benefits Memphis Rox, the non-profit climbing and community center on McLemore. Crozier and Sedor say they were inspired by the gym’s mission of unity and empowerment in a struggling community.
The limited edition t-shirt is on sale now. To purchase a shirt, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.