Artists design t-shirt to benefit Memphis Rox

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two artists, one in the Mid-South, the other in Cleveland, Ohio, have come together to benefit the mission of one Memphis gym.

Memphian Lawrence Crozier and Clevelander Jon Sedor designed a t-shirt, capturing the heart of Soulsville.

The shirt benefits Memphis Rox, the non-profit climbing and community center on McLemore. Crozier and Sedor say they were inspired by the gym’s mission of unity and empowerment in a struggling community.

The limited edition t-shirt is on sale now. To purchase a shirt, click here.

