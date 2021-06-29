Bond set in Memphis triple murder case; suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bond has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing three people in Memphis.

Jermel Keaton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. His bond is set at $3 million.

Memphis police found two women and a man killed Sunday night at a rooming house on Dunn Avenue. According to the affidavit, the landlord called police saying Keaton wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators say Keaton said people in the house were threatening him and he “just lost it.” The judge ordered Keaton to undergo a mental evaluation.

He will be back in court July 22.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.