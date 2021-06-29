Byhalia’s Eirca Bougard qualifies for Olympic Heptathlon

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - Add another Mid-Southerner who’s on their way to the Tokyo Summer Olympics representing Team USA. Erica Bougard was born in Memphis, but grew up in Byhalia, Mississippi and will wear the red, white and blue as a member of the United States Heptathlon Team.

She qualified 3rd late Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The heptathlon is made up of seven events spread over two days, the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, the long jump, javelin and 800 meters.

“I had a pretty solid long jump,” said Bougard. “I had a really good first two nights, but then I had to pull it down and get it together on the next two jumps. 6.50m not bad for me, my best jump is like 6.60 something. I’ll take 6.50m any day. And, after that, the Javelin, I had a personal best in jav. It was a long time coming in Jav, it took me a long time to learn how to throw. But, once I got the hang of it, once I found the strength in my arms, in my elbow and my arm up, I’m ready to throw it out there any given moment.”

Bougard is a decorated track athlete having won the Magnolia State Track Championship at Byhalia High in 2011, and the 2013 NCAA Indoor Pentathlon Title at Mississippi State.

You can see the Olympic Games on NBC and WMC Action News 5 beginning July 23rd.

