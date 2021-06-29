Concern grows over Delta variant as travel in Mid-South increases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Fourth of July approaching, more people are expected to travel as the country reopens.

But the pandemic isn’t over yet and there are concerns about the fast-growing Delta variant of COVID-19.

Glen Thomas with Memphis International Airport said the airport is seeing crowds it hasn’t seen since before the pandemic.

“We’re definitely seeing passenger traffic increase. In fact, last week we saw our busiest week since December of 2019,” said Thomas. “It definitely says that people are more comfortable traveling now and we’re seeing that and we’re really seeing it driven by leisure travel. Schools are out. People are taking vacations now.”

At the same time, there’s growing concern over the fast-spreading Delta variant.

It’s already led to a 59 percent increase in hospitalizations in Arkansas in the last two weeks and state health leaders warn it could get worse.

“We are now going in the wrong direction, yet again, with COVID-19 infections here in the state of Arkansas,” said Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Patterson said over the last eight weeks the number of people on ventilators has tripled.

“It would appear that we may be in the beginning of the third surge of COVID-19 here in the state of Arkansas.”

But there have also been conflicting messages from health experts about the threat Delta poses.

The World Health Organization, for instance, recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks but the CDC is not recommending that.

“Well, there’s always going to be disagreement, when there’s not just terrific data,” said Baptist Memorial Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

He said while it’s important for people to practice common sense, the fact remains fully vaccinated people are far more protected than those who haven’t been vaccinated.

“I think that those who are unvaccinated and who aren’t protected against this virus, you have to continue to be careful,” said Threlkeld. “It is the last Fourth of July for you if you haven’t had the vaccine.”

Despite growing concerns over the Delta variant, passengers Action News 5 spoke with on Tuesday said they aren’t letting it stop them from traveling this holiday, including 18-year-old Ja’vehon Watters, a Germantown High School graduated headed off to Army boot camp in Georgia.

“I still got to take caution, but I can’t let that stop my dream,” said Watters. “You got to go for it.”

Threlkeld expects the increased travel over the Fourth of July to spread the Delta variant more quickly.

That’s another reason he and Arkansas leaders are pleading with people to get vaccinated.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says of the 988 people who have died from COVID since late January, 99.6% have been unvaccinated.

“So for the Fourth of July, let’s celebrate the founding of our country and our independence and have a good time with family, but let’s be mindful that the variant is very much present in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.

Thomas said those who are flying should arrive at the airport two hours before their flight and should remember masks are required in the airport and on planes.

