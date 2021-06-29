Dry hot & humid for most but a few afternoon storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will once again head into the low 90s with the heat index up to 100 in many areas. There cpould be some relief in the afternoon and evening as a few showers and storm could develop but most will remain dry. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showersand storms in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 90s along with southwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible and lows in the mid 70s and southerly breezes at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be near 90 and lows in the 70s along with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Rain will become widespread late in the day Thursday and will continue through early Friday. Rain will be east of the area by Friday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the end of the week.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend looks mostly dry with only a stray afternoon shower Saturday. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so this weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

