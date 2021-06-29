Fallen members of MPD and SCSO honored with special memorial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County and Memphis law enforcement took the time to honor their fallen officers with a memorial dedicated to the heroes that lost their lives in 2020.

A trailer called the End of Watch Ride to Remember travels all across the United States with the names and faces of law enforcement who’ve died in the line of duty.

Tuesday, it stopped in Shelby County to honor Shelby County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy, Jeremy Smith, and Captain Anthony Jackson, as well as Memphis Police Officer Bobby Montgomery. Each of them died from COVID-19. Their friends and families attended the memorial along with Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

“It’s so good for the families to be out here to see this memorial, to see that their loved ones will be recognized all across the country,” said Bonner.

Smith’s mother got to see her son’s face on the memorial that will be taken across the country. She says she is honored to be his mom and that he considered his fellow deputies his family.

“Everyone that knew him loved him because he was such a giving person. I’m just thankful for all the family and friends that still to this day love and support him,” said Sharon Smith.

The Ride to Remember trailer displays over 300 faces and names of law enforcement who died in 2020. It plans to travel over 22,000 miles in their honor this year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.