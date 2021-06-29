High heat today and First Alert to thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another hot and humid day with temperatures in the 70s this morning and lower 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be around 100. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but much of the area will remain dry. It will be partly cloudy today and tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s this evening.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be near 90 with overnight lows in the mid 70s. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Rain will become widespread late in the day Thursday and will continue through early Friday. Rain will be east of the area by Friday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the end of the week.

JULY 4TH WEEKEND: This weekend looks mostly dry with only a stray afternoon shower Saturday. The evenings will also be dry for fireworks shows. It will feel slightly cooler and less humid behind the cold front, so this weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

