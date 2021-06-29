Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Magic search for head coach continues with Hardaway in mind

Penny Hardaway talking about his plans for Memphis basketball. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Penny Hardaway talking about his plans for Memphis basketball. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 28 years ago University of Memphis Tiger Men’s College Basketball, and the NBA Orlando Magic, became intrinsically linked in a ride that saw Memphis’ favorite hoop son, Penny Hardaway, help take the Magic to the NBA Championship Series.

Now, Penny may have the chance to leave Memphis for the Magic once again -- this time as head coach.

News of this broke over the weekend in the Athletic, with Hardaway considered a serious candidate for the Magic.

As we’ve reported, Penny is almost as beloved in Orlando, as he is here in the Bluff City. But, the deal is not done, and there are other names on the Magic’s list. 

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, considered the best possibility to be the first woman head coach of any major men’s professional sport, has already interviewed. 

According to the Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Magic has also requested permission to interview Suns Assistant Willie Green and Bucks Assistants Charles Lee. Both their respective teams are currently in the NBA Conference Finals. 

Also reportedly on their interview list are Nuggets Assistant Wes Unseld, the son of the Hall of Famer and the assistants on former Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford’s staff: Tyrone Corbin, Pat Delany, and Steve Hetzel. 

We have reached out to Penny for a comment, but haven’t heard back

For his part, Hardaway still actively recruiting for the Tigers, having hosted the nation’s Number 2 Recruit, Jalen Duren, this weekend, and was in Dallas Monday watching Class of 2023 5 Star recruit Ronald Holland play. There is no timeline for anything to happen, could be a week, could be a month.

For UofM’s sake, it needs to be sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40
Claudia Patterson
Grandmother arrested for DUI, had child in car

Latest News

Rachel Heck comes home to Memphis an NCAA champion
The 2020 summer Olympic games has been postponed to 2021.
Byhalia’s Eirca Bougard qualifies for Olympic Heptathlon
MSU heads to the World Series Championship Finals against Vanderbilt
Vandy takes game one over Miss. State in CWS Final
Penny Hardaway (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Penny Hardaway front runner for Orlando Magic head coaching job