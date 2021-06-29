Memphis child at center of Amber Alert found safe, warrant still out for father’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 7-month-old Memphis baby at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert is now safe. However, the person police believed the baby was with, the child’s father, is still at large.

Police say the father’s name is Barry Medlock, and he’s charged with second degree murder in the death of that 7-month-old baby’s mother.

Nearly 48 hours after someone last reported seeing the child, he was taken to a Memphis Police precinct Tuesday just before noon.

“This was a collaborative effort,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. “We have to give credit to the family members and other individuals in the community that worked with the police department today.”

Police say the boy’s mother, 23-year-old Marika Clark, was dropped off at Regional One Sunday night and pronounced dead. As police worked to identify Clark they discovered she had a son who was unaccounted for, and information lead them to believe he may have been with this father, Barry Medlock.

On Monday night a Memphis City Watch was issued for Braylen. Within an hour, the TBI issued an Amber Alert for the baby and his father.

A warrant for second degree murder was issued for Medlock in relation to Clark’s death.

WMC caught up with Chief Davis shortly after the baby’s return. She did not go into detail about how the child was delivered to officers, or which precinct he was delivered to, but did say the baby’s family members were involved.

“I’ll just say there was collaboration with other family members who were concerned about this child and they worked really closely with the police department,” Davis said.

While Chief Davis said she’s elated the child is safe, in the end a boy lost his mother and his father is still on the run.

“Our hearts go out to that baby,” Davis said. “We were so upset when we heard about this situation especially how young the baby is.”

Medlock does have a criminal history dating back several years. In 2019 he was arrested for domestic assault. An affidavit said he punched and chocked a woman after she disciplined his child.

If you know where Medlock may be you can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

