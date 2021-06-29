Memphis mayor focusing on gun violence as permitless carry law goes into effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In just one day, the permitless carry law goes into effect in Tennessee.

This is alarming because homicide and murder numbers are up compared to last year; a year when the city set a new record for homicides.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the focus is to stop gun violence.

“What we have to do again is change the hearts and minds of those people with guns to not use them,” Strickland said.

Strickland says there are two things to do. One is invest in young people and the other is to establish programs that will intervene with crime.

“Last year in 2020, overall crime went down. What went up is aggravated assaults and homicides, and that’s what’s going up even further this year,” Strickland said.

This year, there have been 128 murders, which is 17 more than this time last year.

Strickland says he feels for the families who have lost loved ones and says that number also highlights the need for change.

“It motivates me to keep trying to do things, whether it’s more activities for young people or gun violence interruption. It takes all of that to get those young people to put down those guns,” Strickland said.

Strickland says the Group Violence Intervention Program, which has helped cut crime significantly in other cities, is in the beginning stages in Memphis. The program rollout is happening around the same time the permitless carry law goes into effect.

“State law is not helping us because it allows more guns to proliferate in our cities,” Strickland said.

Strickland worries the new law could send crime numbers in the wrong direction. He says now more than ever it’s important to invest in our youth and intervention programs.

“Crime is not reflective of the children themselves. They weren’t born with it, they were taught it and we teach them something different,” said high school student Christopher Bartley.

Bartley is part of Leaders of Tomorrow, a high school mentoring program that’s been growing in Memphis for the past decade. He says programs like this offer hope to Bluff City youth.

“I feel like this program can create a better future for more than just a couple kids,” Bartley said.

Bartley says he wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for that program, and encourages others to ask about it at their school.

