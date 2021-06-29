Memphis police searching for missing baby after mother left deceased at hospital
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.
According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.
The baby, Braylen Clark, may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.
Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.
