Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for missing baby after mother left deceased at hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.

According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.

The baby, Braylen Clark, may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Fatal Crash at Walnut and Timber
Off-duty MPD officer involved in fatal crash at Timber Creek
Police: Man killed, shot overnight at McDonalds
Mayor Sharon Gipson
First female mayor of Holly Springs sworn in during large inauguration event

Latest News

14-year-old boy killed in Memphis shooting
14-year-old boy killed in Memphis shooting
Lawrence Crozier
Artists design t-shirt to benefit Memphis Rox
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting
Doctors promote vaccination ahead of July Fourth holiday as Kroger offers incentives
Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign