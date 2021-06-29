Advertise with WMC
Mississippi launches statewide human trafficking campaign to raise awareness

A statewide human trafficking campaign is launching with a goal of better educating the public and industries that may encounter trafficking victims.(WLBT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi’s attorney general and Department of public safety commissioner are launching a new statewide human trafficking campaign.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch and DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell came together Monday with partners from several industries including truckers and convenience stores to announce their ‘Be the Solution’ campaign.

They’re hoping to cast a wider net for those who may encounter trafficking victims.

For example, every commercial driver’s license holder will be offered training on how to spot the signs of trafficking.

And stickers will be placed in convenience stores that show the hotline number.

”It’s very widespread, probably more so than people realize. It’s kind of the unspoken crime,” said Tindell. “It’s hard to recognize nature of the children. So the general public doesn’t get a taste of that..but the reality is, that there are the victims out there and we need to do our part to make sure we can stop them.”

