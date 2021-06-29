NCAA closes in on NIL bill for college athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The whirlwind surrounding University of Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway nothwithstanding, the landscape of NCAA intercollegiate athletics is definitely heading for a seach change with the Division One Council recommending college athletes be allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

It’s a seismic shift in long-standing policies that prohibited college athletes from benefiting financially from their talents and fame. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors will review this historic recommendation Wednesday, the eve of the July 1 date that athletes’ rights advocates have been pointing toward for months.

On that day, eight of the 21 states that have passed laws enabling athletes the NIL option will see those laws go into effect. Five of the 8 are in the South: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi, plus New Mexico, Ohip and Texas.

Tennessee’s NIL bill goes into effect next year.

Under NIL rules, athletes can profit off their names through social media posts, appearances, sponsorships, autograph sales, endorsement deals and private training classes or camps.

