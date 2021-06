Off-duty MPD officer charged in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer now faces charges for his role in a deadly crash.

Memphis Police Department says Antonio Marshall faces charges for vehicular homicide.

Marshall was reportedly speeding when he ran into a car on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive Friday.

Two people died.

Marshall has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

