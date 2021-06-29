Rachel Heck comes home to Memphis an NCAA champion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big surprise for young Duffers playing in “The Bubba” Junior Golf Event at Mirimichi.

NCAA Women’s Champion Rachel Heck of Stanford comes by to give a few pointers and show off her swing. Heck, a former star at St. Agnes Academy, recently won not only the national title as a freshman but the Pac 12 and regional titles as well, making her only the third collegiate golfer in history to do it.

”A dream come true,” said Heck. “I just had the time of my life playing postseason with my team. It was my Freshman Year at Stanford. Just being there in itself has been a dream. Y’know, to play so well and have the opportunity to play some professional events, one of them being the U.S. Open, was really special.”

A Four-Time State Champion at St. Agnes, Heck sank the winning putt for the U.S. Jr. Ryder Cup Team last summer and has made the cut as an amateur in the U.S. Women’s Open.

