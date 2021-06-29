Second of three escapees from Wilder Youth Development Center captured in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WMC) - The second of three teens who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee has been arrested.

The 17-year-old male was being held at the facility on a homicide charge.

He escaped June 23 with two other teens. The 17-year-old was captured in Chattanooga Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force. Another one of the escapees was located June 24.

“Two of the juveniles are safely in custody,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We are working diligently to capture the third.”

U.S. Marshals continue to search for the last escaped teen.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.