Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”

The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back.

An immigration officer determined that the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermel Keaton charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder
3 dead, 1 injured in Memphis shooting; suspect turns himself in
Left: Braylen Clark Right: Barry Medlock
TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Multi-vehicle crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-40
Claudia Patterson
Grandmother arrested for DUI, had child in car

Latest News

safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday
When Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA on Sunday, she made history.
First transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada, to compete in Miss USA
Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23,...
Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating