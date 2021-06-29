Teens caught trying to escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of teens were caught trying to escape from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

The sheriff’s department was alerted that four to six youth were trying to climb over an exterior wall at around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

The teens were able to get out of their dorms after getting keys from a guard. Deputies also found a rope made of sheets thrown over the exterior fence.

All the teens were captured just after midnight.

