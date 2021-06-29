Vandy takes game one over Miss. State in CWS Final

OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - It’s an All-SEC Final for the College Baseball World Series title. Vanderbilt, the defending national champion, taking on Mississippi State, that’s looking for its first national crown in any team sport.

Take you to Omaha, Nebraska where the game gets off to a late start due to weather.S tate opens the contest with a Solo Home in the Top of the First by Kamren James..

But, Vanderbilt explodes in the bottom of the frame for 7-runs. The big blow, a 3-run home run by Jaylen Gonzales.

Vandy goes on to take game one of this best of three championship series, final 8-2.

Commodores can repeat as national champs with a win in Game Two Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

